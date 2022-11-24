iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

