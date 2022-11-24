ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Up 9.4 %

ITMPF stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.