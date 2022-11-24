J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.36.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $4,915,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

