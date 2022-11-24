Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $20.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

PSX stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.