Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $33.80 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

