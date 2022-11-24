Jill Hudkins Sells 2,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

