J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JJSF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King lifted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

JJSF opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 113.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

