J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on JJSF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
