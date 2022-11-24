J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JJSF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.