John Bradley Schmieder Sells 2,500 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.72. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.