Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Declares GBX 22 Dividend

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 2.1 %

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,149 ($25.41) on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,946.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,043.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3,524.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($473.54). Also, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Insiders bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.