JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to GBX 155

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Senior Price Performance

SNIRF stock opened at 1.42 on Monday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of 1.42 and a fifty-two week high of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.51.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

