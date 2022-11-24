JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to GBX 155

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Senior Price Performance
SNIRF stock opened at 1.42 on Monday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of 1.42 and a fifty-two week high of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.51.
Senior Company Profile
