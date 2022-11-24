Karen Bernadette Scott Sells 20,638 Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Stock

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karen Bernadette Scott sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.09, for a total value of C$311,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at C$127,134.86.
Softchoice Stock Performance
Softchoice Co. has a one year low of C$10.51 and a one year high of C$20.19.
About Softchoice
See Also
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.