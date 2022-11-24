Karen Bernadette Scott Sells 20,638 Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Stock

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karen Bernadette Scott sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.09, for a total value of C$311,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at C$127,134.86.

Softchoice Stock Performance

Softchoice Co. has a one year low of C$10.51 and a one year high of C$20.19.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation (Softchoice) is a Canada-based company, which is a business-to-business direct marketer of information technology (IT) hardware, software and services to small, medium and large businesses and public sector institutions. Softchoice also provides network managed services. It helps organizations manage their IT infrastructure throughout the technology life cycle from assessment, design and solution architecture to procurement, project management, implementation, ongoing asset management and disposal.

