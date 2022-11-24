Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $259.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.47.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $229.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,073 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.