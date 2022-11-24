Keh Shew Lu Sells 6,026 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $90.22 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.