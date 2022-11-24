King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,905 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after acquiring an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.