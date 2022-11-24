King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 6,909 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Progress Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock worth $1,139,740. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

