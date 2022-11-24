King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 947 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $316.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.26. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

