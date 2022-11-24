King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 947 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $316.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.26. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

