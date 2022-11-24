King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 162 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 452,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,539,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 23,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

