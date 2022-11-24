King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 678 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $231.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

