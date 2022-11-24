King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

