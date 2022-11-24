King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $203,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Perrigo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,695,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

