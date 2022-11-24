King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $310,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

