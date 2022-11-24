King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $345,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 699 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,477 shares of company stock worth $37,164,206. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.87, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

