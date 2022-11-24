King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 935 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

