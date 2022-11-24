King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

