King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 461,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 260,059 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

