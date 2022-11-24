King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 280 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,062,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

