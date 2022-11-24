King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 737 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $198.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

