King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $458,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

