King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $118.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

