Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

