Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given a $450.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $461.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

