Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Learning Technologies Group Price Performance
Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
