Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

