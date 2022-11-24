Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 11.8%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 139,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 52,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Legend Power Systems Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$18.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

