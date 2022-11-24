Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.13 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
