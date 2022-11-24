Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.13 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.