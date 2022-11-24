LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Raised to $84.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LGIH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in LGI Homes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 359,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after buying an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

