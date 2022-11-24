Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

