Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVLU. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

