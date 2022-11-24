Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to SEK 65 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

