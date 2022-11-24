Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Luxfer Price Performance
LXFR stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $418.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Luxfer Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,918 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
