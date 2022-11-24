Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

LXFR stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $418.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,918 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.