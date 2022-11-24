Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.59.
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
