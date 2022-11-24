Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $819.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,828.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

