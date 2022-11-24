Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 308 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 308 ($3.64) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.