Mark S. Shapiro Sells 110,000 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at 1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EDR opened at 21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 21.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,872 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 108.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Endeavor Group

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

