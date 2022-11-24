Martin Javier San Sells 19,500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

ARWR stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

