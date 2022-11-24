Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $365.32 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.92 and a 200-day moving average of $333.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

