Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

