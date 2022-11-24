MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. The business had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

