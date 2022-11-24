Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.