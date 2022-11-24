Meta Materials’ (MMAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Meta Materials Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.07 and a 200-day moving average of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $665.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.81. Meta Materials has a 12 month low of 0.63 and a 12 month high of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Materials by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Materials by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Materials by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

